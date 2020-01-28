|
|
Elizabeth M. (McCabe) Allard
Bridgewater - Elizabeth M. (McCabe) Allard, 92, died January 28, 2020. Elizabeth was born and raised in New York, New York and resided in Bellmore, Long Island for many years before moving to Bridgewater in 2013. Elizabeth worked for 20 years at Foster & Reynolds, in New York, as a bookkeeper and office manager. Later in life, she was a loving caregiver for her mother, Mary, brother Joseph and sister Kathleen. She loved to travel, was an avid theatergoer, a master chef, an accomplished seamstress, an enthusiastic gardener, and a voracious reader. Since coming to Laurel Circle (formerly Arbor Glen), she has become an active member of the community, making many new friends, and becoming an expert mah-jongg player. Elizabeth will be sadly missed by her family and friends.
She was predeceased by Leo Allard, her husband of 70 years, who passed away in 2016.
Surviving are her son Steven J. Allard and wife Mary Ann, daughter Elizabeth Gay Lannon, three grandchildren Michael Lannon, Benjamin Allard and wife Rose Ginsberg, and Katherine Allard and partner AJ Kominski, three great grandchildren Sean, Alyssa and Jimmy, and eleven nieces and nephews, and their families.
Visitation will be 1-4pm Saturday at Bruce C. VanArsdale Funeral Home, 111 N. Gaston Ave, Somerville. Cremation will be private.
Donations can be made to the Community Foundation of New Jersey/Arbor Glen Friend to Friend Fund, at Community Foundation of New Jersey, PO Box 338, Morristown, NJ 07963-0338 or on-line at cfnj.org/arborglen . To send condolences to the family, visit www.brucecvanarsdalefuneralhome.com.
Published in Courier News from Jan. 28 to Jan. 30, 2020