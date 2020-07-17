Elizabeth M. Bowne



Milltown - Elizabeth M. Bowne passed away peacefully at home on Thursday evening, July 16, 2020. She lived 93 full and happy years.



Betty was born on December 22, 1926 to Elizabeth and Michael Palfey, the oldest of their 12 children. She was proudly born and raised in New Brunswick where she met the love of her life, Harold Bowne. They spent 65 years together (after he patiently waited outside of her house in his car for their very first date) before his death in 2008. During their time together, they were founding members of the "Zoom Zoom Club" enjoying many laughs and endless dances with their close group of friends. They adored their two children, Cookie and Gary, and were incredibly proud of them. She raised her family in North Brunswick before moving to Milltown. Betty was a member of the "Pioneers of AT&T", retiring after 30 wonderful years with the company. She spent her retirement with her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, siblings, and many dear friends. She always made time to check in with the ones she loved, and there were many.



She was an active member of St. Ladislaus R.C. Church in New Brunswick and was part of the Ladies Auxiliary Knights of Columbus. She spent many hours volunteering her time for special events alongside her husband.



Betty was tough, compassionate, and generous. She loved all things sparkly, and she had the smile to go with it. You would never leave her house without a full belly, a great story, and hearing her unforgettable laugh. She was an avid concert goer, and a fan of Elvis Presley, Paul Anka, and Engelbert Humperdinck. She collected dolls, stylish clothes, and dear friends.



She was preceded in death by her husband Harold, her parents Elizabeth and Michael, her brothers Richie, Michael, and Bobby Palfey, her sisters, Eleanor Hadzimichalis, Janet Sweet, Marie Dialfonso, and Beverly Manley, her grandson, Gregory Massamillo, and great granddaughter, Faith Massamillo.



Betty, Mom, Grandmom, MomMom, Aunt Betty, Grammy Betty will be missed by her children, Cookie (Lou) Massamillo of Toms River, Gary (Lynn) Bowne of Milltown, her grandchildren Glenn, Stacey, Jeff, Janine, Lisa, Derek, Julie, Heather, Laura, and Kyle, great grandchildren Lauren, Michael, Nicole, Grace, Nicolas, Karli, Dominick, & Joseph, and her siblings Arlene, Judy, Jenny, and Tommy. We are eternally grateful to Regina for her exceptional care and friendship.



Visitation will be Monday from 5 PM -7 PM at Selover Funeral Home, 555 Georges Road, North Brunswick. Masks are required. Funeral services will be 9:15 AM Tuesday from Selover Funeral Home followed by a 10:00 AM Mass at Our Lady of Lourdes R.C. Church in Milltown. Private burial will follow. A celebration of this incredible woman will be held at a later date. Donations in her name to The March of Dimes will be gratefully appreciated.









