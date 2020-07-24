1/
Elizabeth M. "Betty" Jones
Elizabeth M. "Betty" Jones

Colonia - Elizabeth M. "Betty" Jones entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. She was 86 years old.

Born in Wilkes Barre. PA, she has resided in the Colonia section of Woodbridge Township for 61 years.

Mrs. Jones was employed as a cafeteria worker with the Woodbridge Board of Education for many years before retiring; and had previously been employed by Burry Biscuit Company in Elizabeth.

She was a communicant of Saint John Vianney Catholic Church in Colonia.

Mrs. Jones was predeceased by her husband, Charles E. Jones, Jr., in 2012; a sister; and six brothers.

Surviving are her daughters, Evelyn Jones Campbell and her husband, Robert, of Kendall Park, Diane Jones of Avenel and Beth Jones Namias and her husband, Dr. Nicholas Namias, of Miami Beach, FL; grandchildren, Meghan C. Dietz and her husband, John, Robert M. and John E. Campbell and Chloe A., Nicholas C. and Lily E. Namias; great grandsons, J. Theodore and Thomas E. Dietz; and many loving nieces, nephews and friends.

Visiting hours will be on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. at Costello-Koyen Funeral Home (costello-koyen.com), 399 Avenel Street, Avenel. Funeral services will take place on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at 8:45 a.m. from the funeral home, a Mass of Resurrection will follow at 9:30 a.m. at Saint John Vianney Catholic Church, Colonia. Interment will be in Clover Leaf Memorial Park, Woodbridge.




Published in Home News Tribune from Jul. 24 to Jul. 26, 2020.
