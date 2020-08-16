Elizabeth M. Savner
Edison - Elizabeth M. Savner, 92, of Edison, passed peacefully on Saturday morning, August 15, 2020 at her home, with the love of her daughter at her side.
Born in Swoyersville, PA, she had resided in Edison for the last 63 years.
She was a retired registered nurse with the Perth Amboy General Hospital, after graduating from the Wilkes-Barre General Hospital School of Nursing.
Elizabeth was a former communicant of Our Lady of Peace RC Church in Fords and a member of the Blue Army at the Church.
She was predeceased by her beloved husband Richard, who died in September of 2016, and siblings John Klisch, Joseph Klisch, Stephen Klish, Mary Mravcak, Marguerite Silvent, and Ann Katchmer.
She leaves behind her two beloved daughters, Elizabeth M. A. Savner, with whom she resided, Suzanne Savner-D'Addio and her husband Dr. Alex D'Addio of Piscataway, and son, Richard Savner and his wife Margaret, of Howell; grandchildren; Margie DiLollo and husband Rick, Mary Pierce and her husband Steve, Jacki Rozanski and husband Jeff, Richard Savner III and his wife Megan, Dr. Elizabeth D'Addio and husband J.J.Chojnowski, Dr. Suzanne D'Addio and her husband Adam Doroski, Alexander D'Addio and wife Kasey, and Theresa D'Addio-Rossi and husband Steve.
Elizabeth also leaves behind 16 great grandchildren and her dear sister, Helen Savinski of Swoyersville, PA.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday , August 18, 2020 from 8 am to 9:30 am at Flynn and Son Funeral Home, 23 Ford Avenue Fords NJ 08863, with a funeral service at 9:30 am followed by a 10:15 am Funeral Liturgy at St Francis Cathedral Metuchen. Entombment will follow in Resurrection Burial Park, Piscataway.
The funeral Mass will be livestreamed via stfranciscathedral.org
at 10:15.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to: Catholic Charities c/o the Administrative office, 319 Maple St. Perth Amboy, NJ 08861.