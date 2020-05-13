|
|
Elizabeth Marciniec
Monroe Twp. - Elizabeth (aka: Bess) Marciniec passed away quietly at home on Mother's Day, at age 97 ¾ years, after a brief illness. Bess was a wife, a friend, a mother, a grandmother and a great-grandmother. She was retired from Middlesex County College after 20 years' service during which time she was proud to have worked in the Presidential suite. She loved to dance, to read, to shop, and to travel. Above all else, she loved her family and friends. It may sound odd, but she enjoyed a good Irish wake and leaves us with many irreverent, though very funny memories of attending these with her.
Bess was born in Bayonne, NJ in 1922, the daughter of Ellen Laffey and Nicholas Geibel. She moved to New Brunswick in 1942 where she worked for 10 years as a telephone operator for NJ Bell. In 1948, she married her first husband, William G. Birdsall and they moved to Edison to raise their family. They were married for 27 years until his death in 1975. She married her second husband, Edward Marciniec in 1979 and moved to his home in Monroe Township. They would have been married 41 years in June.
Sadly, she leaves behind her beloved husband Edward, three daughters from her first marriage: Elizabeth (Robert) Pajauis, Kathryn (Irving) Bank, and Sarah (Michael) Olesky, 4 grandsons: Robert William Pajauis, Jeremy (Colleen) Bank, Joshua (Jenna) Bank, Jacob (Stephanie) Bank, 4 great-grandsons and a great- granddaughter. She also leaves her brother-in-law Bruno (Lucy) Marciniec; nieces Diane Chorazy, Joan Buono, and Carol Madsen; and nephews John and Frank Chorazy as well as Ryan, James and Mark Marciniec.
Due to pandemic-related restrictions, Bess' service and internment at Hillside Cemetery in Metuchen, NJ, under the direction of the Spotswood Funeral Home in Spotswood, NJ, will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, family and friends who wish, may donate to their local food bank or to Haven Hospice.
To leave a message of condolence for the family, please visit www.spotswoodfh.com.
Published in Home News Tribune from May 13 to May 17, 2020