Elizabeth Nagy
Woodbridge - Elizabeth Nagy of Woodbridge, passed away on Sunday, April 19, 2020 at CareOne at Morris in Parsippany.
Born February 18, 1929 in Woodbridge, New Jersey, she was the daughter of the late John Almasi, Sr and Elizabeth Almasi.
She is predeceased by her husband of 49 years, John P. Nagy, Sr., two brothers, John Almasi, Jr his wife Arlaine Almasi and William E. Almasi, Sr. Also beloved brother-in-law Rexford Haney, sister-in-law Elizabeth Sutch and brother-in-law George Sutch. Sadly, she is also predeceased by her nephew Gregory Almasi.
She is survived by her sons, John P. Nagy, Jr (Karen) of Indiana, and Kenneth E. Nagy, Sr (Karen) of Howell. A sister, Helen Haney of Forked River. Four grandchildren, Kenneth Nagy Jr., (Pamela) of Sayreville, Kristin Nagy Mosenthine, (Michael) of Howell, Kathryn Nagy Triemstra (Patrick) of Indiana and Kelly Nagy of New Zealand. Seven great-grandchildren, Kenneth III, Madison, Jordan, Sean, Lily, Brody and Makenzie. She is also survived by her sister-in-law Norma Almasi of Forked River and many nieces and nephews.
Elizabeth was employed by the Woodbridge Township Board of Education as a Secretary for many years. She then went on to work for Gerber Plumbing Fixtures in Woodbridge from where she retired in 1989.
A loving mother and homemaker, Elizabeth was a remarkable Hungarian cook and enjoyed preparing meals for her family and friends, most especially over the holidays.
Elizabeth was ever calm and serene in her Catholic faith. She was a parishioner of St. James Roman Catholic Church, Woodbridge until moving to Holmdel in 1982 where she then was a parishioner of St. Catherine's Roman Catholic Church. In 2013 Elizabeth went to live in St. Joseph's Care Center, Woodbridge where she was lovingly cared for by the staff, nurses and Little Servants Sisters.
She will always be remembered playfully and lovingly as our "Little Sarge"
Funeral arrangements will be private under the direction of GERITY & CHUBENKO FUNERAL HOME, 411 Amboy Avenue, Woodbridge, NJ 07095. Interment will take place in St. Michaels Cemetery in Hopelawn.
Published in Home News Tribune from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2020