Services
Mitruska Funeral Home
531 New Brunswick Ave.
Fords, NJ 08863
(732) 826-1712
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Orosz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth Orosz

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elizabeth Orosz Obituary
Elizabeth Orosz

Edison - Elizabeth Orosz, 95, of Edison, passed away Thursday, April 2, 2020 at JFK Hartwyck Edison Estates in Edison. Mrs. Orosz was born in Sarospatak, Hungary to the late Bill and Mary Schrott and was a longtime resident of Edison.

She was employed by the Metuchen Board of Education as a custodian for 15 years before retiring in 1984. She was a member of the Magyar "Hungarian" Reformed Church, Perth Amboy and of the church's Women's Guild.

Elizabeth was predeceased by her husband John in 1982, three brothers, one son and one granddaughter.

Surviving are her three sons: John and wife Mary Orosz of Lambertville, Joseph and wife Susan Orosz of Toms River, and Charles and wife Theresa Orosz of Fords , her daughter: Irene Starnes of Edison, ten grandchildren and ten great grandchildren.

Private funeral services were held under the direction of the Mitruska Funeral Home, 531 New Brunswick Ave. Fords. A memorial service will be arranged and announced at a later date. To leave online condolences, please visit mitruskafuneralhome.com.
Published in Home News Tribune from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elizabeth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -