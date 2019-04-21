|
|
Elizabeth P. Rosi
Somerset - Elizabeth P. Rosi, 93, passed away on Thursday, April 18, 2019 at Regency Heritage Rehabilitation Center in Somerset.
Mrs. Rosi was born July 22, 1925 in New Brunswick, New Jersey to the late Leonard and Mimiae (Tooker) Penney. She was a lifelong resident of Somerset.
Elizabeth retired from John Wiley publishing in Somerset. She also was work at Bakelite in Middlesex. Furthermore, she assisted with the daily operations of her mother in laws restaurant, the Holiday Acres Steakhouse and her sons business, the Nelson's Bar and Liquor Store. In her down time, she was a Girl Scout Leader in Somerset. Elizabeth was an avid gardener and enjoyed making many crafts, especially Christmas wreaths for her family.
Mrs. Rosi was predeceased by her first husband in 1974, Edward M. Nelson Sr.; her second husband in 2014, Julius Rosi; her brother, William Penney and her sister, Dorothy Belser.
She is survived by her sons, Edward M. "Skip" Nelson Jr. of Somerset, Niels Nelson and his wife Lisa Lemay of Clinton, and Kenneth Nelson and his wife Deborah of Somerset; her daughter, Barbara Byrnes; her grandchildren, Kenneth Jr., James, Margaret, Adam, Thomas and a few nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held on Monday from 4-8 P.M. at Gleason Funeral Home, 1360 Hamilton Street, Somerset, NJ 08873.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. at the Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Cedar Grove Cemetery in Somerset.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the at .
Published in Courier News on Apr. 21, 2019