Elizabeth "Betty" Poniatowski
Flagler Beach, FL - Elizabeth "Betty" Poniatowski, age 91, of Flagler Beach, FL, peacefully passed away on October 13, 2020 at her home, surrounded by her loving family. Born in Perth Amboy,N.J. to the late Frank and Helen Soltesz, she grew up in Carteret. Elizabeth raised her own family in South Amboy before living in both FL and Metuchen for many years. Before her retirement, Mrs. Poniatowski held secretarial positions at Rutgers University and in the insurance field and also worked in Wal-Mart in Palm Coast, FL. Elizabeth was a devout parishioner of Sacred heart RC Church in South Amboy as well as Eucharistic Minister of Santa Maria del Mar Church in FL. She will be missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing her.
Elizabeth is predeceased by her 1st husband Arthur Marczak, her 2nd husband Stanley Poniatowski, and by her sister Helen Kaskiw. Surviving are her children and their spouses Barbara and Eugene Weresow, Kevin and Connie Marczak, and Richard and Joyce Poniatowski; as well as her 4 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.
All services are private under the direction of the Carmen F. Spezzi Funeral Home, 15 Cherry Lane, Parlin, NJ. Letters of condolence to the family, completed arrangements, and directions may be found by visiting www.spezzifuneralhome.com
