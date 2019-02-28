Services
Resources
Elizabeth R. Fiure Obituary
Elizabeth R. Fiure

Flemington -

Elizabeth R. Fiure 88, died Tuesday, February 26, 2019 surrounded by her loving family.

Elizabeth loved her family and was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She was a homemaker who enjoyed shopping and loved being with her family, especially her grandchildren.

Elizabeth is survived by her beloved husband Peter, sons Peter Jr. and Robert, daughter Joyce (Henry) Bos, grandchildren Christopher and Monica Gonzalez, and brother-in-laws Joseph (Lucille) Fiure and Michael (Marilyn) Fiure.

She is predeceased by her parents Elizabeth and Daniel Graziano, sister Lorraine Bodnarchuk, grandson Shawn, and sister-in-law Mary Rose Moeller.

Visitation will be on Monday March 4, 2019 from 4-8pm at Bongiovi Funeral Home 416 Bell Avenue, Raritan, NJ 908-725-1887.

Funeral Mass will be Tuesday, March 5, 2019 10:30am at Our Lady of Mercy Church, So. Bound Brook, NJ.

Entombment at St. Bernard Cemetery, Bridgewater, NJ.

"FOREVER IN OUR HEARTS"
Published in Courier News on Feb. 28, 2019
