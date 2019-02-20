|
Elizabeth R. Massey
Somerset - Elizabeth R. Massey, 87, of Somerset, died February 16, 2019 at St Peters Hospital, New Brunswick. Born in Madison, GA. A Child Care Provider for many years. She was a member for over 40 years at Eternal Life Christian Center, Somerset, where she served as Senior Usher, Greeter, Pastoral Care, Drama and Flag teams. Predeceased by her husband Eddie Willie Massey and 3 sisters, Louise Mosley, Lucille M Baldwin and Vivian A Garrison. Left to cherish her memory are 3 sons, Leon Wade (Fatou), Eddie Kirkland Massey (Vanessa) and Terrance Massey, 7 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. Viewing from 8-10am, Saturday, February 23, 2019 at Eternal Life Christian Center, 322 Franklin Blvd., Somerset. Funeral Services will follow at 10am, at church. Burial will be held at Franklin Memorial Park, No. Brunswick. Arrangements are by Anderson Funeral Service, New Brunswick.
Published in Home News Tribune on Feb. 20, 2019