Elizabeth Shwiner


1921 - 2020
Elizabeth Shwiner

Edison - Elizabeth Shwiner, 98, of Edison, passed away on May 10, 2020, at the Venetian in South Amboy. She was born September 13, 1921, in Fords. Elizabeth was a homemaker. She was a communicant of Our Lady of Peace RC Church. She loved animals and enjoyed drawing and doing puzzles. She devoted her life to her loving husband, children and grandchildren.

Elizabeth was predeceased by her husband, Zolton Shwiner, in 1998 and a son-in-law, Dale Laxson, in 2018.

She is survived by a daughter, Donna Laxson, of Carteret; three sons: Mark Shwiner and his wife, Janell, of South Amboy; Dennis Shwiner and his wife, Debbie, of Jackson; and Ronald Shwiner and his wife, Sharon, of Malabar, FL; nine grandchildren: Dale II, Derek, Taylor, Mark Jr., Carrie, Dennis Jr., Cheryl, Paul, and Holly; five great-grandchildren: Giada, Savannah, Kelley, Holly, and Matthew.

Donations in Elizabeth's name may be made to your local animal shelter.

Burial was private.

Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the Flynn and Son Funeral Home, 23 Ford Ave., Fords, NJ. 08863.
Published in Home News Tribune from May 15 to May 16, 2020
