Elizabeth Stewart Moore
Basking Ridge - Elizabeth Stewart (Betty) Moore, 91 of Basking Ridge, NJ, passed away on July 6, 2019 at Fellowship Village.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Bishop Janes United Methodist Church in Basking Ridge on July 20th at 11:00am with Pastor Matt officiating. Burial will follow at Somerset Hills Cemetery for immediate Family. Gallaway and Crane Funeral Home handled the cremation.
Betty was born in Morristown, NJ to Ruth and Thomas Stewart on June 9, 1928. She graduated from Bernards High School. She loved to garden, cook, sew, and volunteer at numerous organizations. Betty was a member of the Millington Fire Company Auxiliary. She was very involved in her church. Some of the many church functions she was involved in are United Methodist Women, MSG group, quilters, library luncheons and the Bazaar. She just loved helping people.
She is survived by 3 children: Nancy from Florida, David from Vermont and Bill (Teresa) from NJ.
Grandchildren Shawn, Nick, Dylan, Ryan, Kelly, Deirdre, Eric and Lindsey. Great grandson Landon. Many loved nieces and nephews.
Betty's Sister Ruth (Ed) Meininger from NJ and sister in law Hazel Stewart from SC.
She is preceded in death by her loving husband Norman in 1994, two Brothers Allen (Red) and Robert Stewart and son in law Ed Sanders in 2008.
Memorial Donations may be made to Bishop Janes United Methodist Church.
Published in Courier News on July 16, 2019