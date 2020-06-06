Elizabeth Wolfe
1923 - 2020
Edison - Elizabeth Wolfe (Aunt Betty) passed away on Monday, June 1, 2020 at the Venetian Care Center in South Amboy. She was 97 years old.

Born in Sewaren on May 4, 1923 to the late Stephen and Mary Magyar Kardos, she resided in Scotch Plains before moving to Edison 15 years ago.

Mrs. Wolfe belonged to the Calvin Hungarian Reformed Church of Woodbridge.

She was predeceased by her husband, Stephen Wolfe, in 2001; sisters, Mary Molnar and Barbara Versegi; and brothers, Barney Kovacs, Alexander Kovacs and John Kardos.

She is survived by her niece, Patricia Kardos Gaetano, of Freehold, nephews Robert Molnar of Port Reading and Richard Molnar of Lavalette. She is also survived by many great nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were private under the direction of Costello-Greiner Funeral Home (www.costello-greiner.com), Woodbridge.

In lieu of flowers contributions to Fulfill (Monmouth County Food Bank), fulfillnj.org, 3300 Route 66, Neptune, NJ 07753 or Monmouth County SPCA, monmouthcountyspca.org, 260 Wall Street, Eatontown, NJ 07724 in Elizabeth's memory would be greatly appreciated by her family. Elizabeth loved cooking and entertaining and always made sure you had something to eat. She also had a great love for animals. Taking in strays both cats and dogs giving them a loving home.




Published in Home News Tribune from Jun. 6 to Jun. 8, 2020.
