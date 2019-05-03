|
|
Ella Mae Hardy Sawyer
- - Ms. Ella Hardy was born on the 5th of December 1934 in Baltimore Maryland to Mr. Wilber Thomas Brooks and Mrs Mary E. Hardy.
Ella worked for the City College of New York before transferring to Essex Community College and Plainfield High School to teach in the Business Education Department. She became involved with Crescent Avenue Presbyterian Church in the early 1970's and later she was a charter parent in the Plainfield YMCA Seahorse Swimming Team Booster Club. she was Assistant Principal after several years as Department Chairman of the Vocational Education Department at Plainfield High School. Ella retired from Plainfield High School in 2001. Ella also volunteered at the Seniors Centers became a deacon at Crescent Avenue Presbyterian Church, . She welcomed three grandchildren Jonathan, Ella and James. She also has 5 nieces and nephews including Mary, Enice, Jose, Dwayne and Dana. Ella was blessed with many great and great- great nieces and nephews.Ella passed April 1, 2019 after the recent passing of her beloved husband James. She was surrounded by her sister Mary, her nephew Jose and her son Steven. Memorial Services will be held Saturday 1PM at the Crescent Ave. Presbyterian Church in Plainfield. www.judkinscolonialhome.com
Published in Courier News on May 3, 2019