Ella Mae Taylor
New Brunswick - Ella Mae Taylor, 87, of New Brunswick, died March 2, 2020 at home. Born in Columbus, MS. Formerly worked for First Student Transportation, Sayreville. A member of Antioch Christian Church, New Brunswick. Predeceased by husband, Lonzo and 3 daughters, Gwen, Jackie and Gladys. Surviving are 3 children, Lorenzo Taylor of Plainfield, Cheryl Byrom and Keith Taylor, of New Brunswick, 13 grandchildren, a host of great grandchildren and other relatives. Viewing is from 8-10am, Sat., March 14, at Mt. Calvary Missionary Church, 150 Throop Ave., New Brunswick. Services will follow at 10am. Burial will be at Van Liew Cemetery, No. Brunswick. Arrangements are by Anderson Funeral Service, New Brunswick.
Published in Home News Tribune from Mar. 8 to Mar. 9, 2020