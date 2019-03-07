Services
Graveside service
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Clover Leaf Memorial Park
Woodbridge, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ellen Whitt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ellen M. Whitt


1939 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Ellen M. Whitt Obituary
Ellen M. Whitt

Edison - Ellen M. Whitt, 80, of Edison, passed away on March 5, 2019. Born in Mt. Vernon, NY, in 1939 to Leroy and Gertrude Dow, she most recently resided in Edison. She was a veteran of the U.S. Army during Vietnam where she served as an LPN.

Ellen was predeceased by her husband, Lewie H. Whitt, in 2005; her sister, Barbara Dow; and her parents.

She is survived by her two sisters, Marie Dow and Linda Spells; her nephew, Michael Roglen; two nieces, Vanessa Kelly and Melissa Tilghman; and many great-nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday, March 9, 2019, at 11:00 am at Clover Leaf Memorial Park, Woodbridge

Contributions in Ellen's name may be made to the Menlo Park Veteran's Memorial Home, 132 Evergreen Road, Edison, NJ 08837.

To send a message of condolence, visit our website at www.flynnfuneral.com
Published in Home News Tribune on Mar. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.