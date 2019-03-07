|
|
Ellen M. Whitt
Edison - Ellen M. Whitt, 80, of Edison, passed away on March 5, 2019. Born in Mt. Vernon, NY, in 1939 to Leroy and Gertrude Dow, she most recently resided in Edison. She was a veteran of the U.S. Army during Vietnam where she served as an LPN.
Ellen was predeceased by her husband, Lewie H. Whitt, in 2005; her sister, Barbara Dow; and her parents.
She is survived by her two sisters, Marie Dow and Linda Spells; her nephew, Michael Roglen; two nieces, Vanessa Kelly and Melissa Tilghman; and many great-nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, March 9, 2019, at 11:00 am at Clover Leaf Memorial Park, Woodbridge
Contributions in Ellen's name may be made to the Menlo Park Veteran's Memorial Home, 132 Evergreen Road, Edison, NJ 08837.
To send a message of condolence, visit our website at www.flynnfuneral.com
Published in Home News Tribune on Mar. 7, 2019