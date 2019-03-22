|
Ellen Marie Cecere Ciufo
North Plainfield - Ellen Marie Cecere Ciufo, 90, passed away Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at home in North Plainfield. Born and raised in Plainfield, she lived in Plainfield, Scotch Plains, then South Plainfield before moving to North Plainfield in 2010.
Ellen was a graduate of Plainfield High School and was a lifetime member of St. Bernard's R.C. Church in Plainfield.
She will be remembered for her love of family.
She was predeceased by her husband, John, who died in 2010 and her siblings, Salvatore, Pasquale and Marie. Surviving are her daughters, Linda McGarry (Al), Pamela Rutz (Ray), and Susan Gaither; her son, John (Sue); her sister, Ann Bradley; and ten grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
The funeral will be from Memorial Funeral Home, 155 South Ave., Fanwood, on Monday, March 25th at 9 AM, followed by a funeral Mass at St. Bernard's R.C. Church, George St., Plainfield, at 10 AM. Interment will follow at Holy Redeemer Cemetery in South Plainfield. Visitation will be Sunday from 2 PM to 5 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Bernard's R.C. Church.
For additional information or to sign the guestbook, visit www.fanwoodmemorial.com.
Published in Courier News on Mar. 22, 2019