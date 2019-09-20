|
Ellen Marie Selmacy
Monroe Twp. - Ellen Marie Selmacy died peacefully at the age of 102 at The Elms of Cranbury in Cranbury, NJ during the afternoon hours of September 13, 2019, after a relatively short illness. She was born on January 31, 1917 in Carteret, NJ to Alexander and Julia Hari Selmecy.
Reared and educated in Roselle Park, NJ, Ellen was pre-deceased by her parents and siblings (sister Barbara Selmecy Bayer and brothers George, Ferdinand, and Edward) and is survived by her niece Sue Ellen Selmecy Bannon, great-niece Susannah Bannon, great-nephew Patrick Bannon, and great-great-niece Kaitlyn Bannon.
Ellen's professional career began in Elizabeth, NJ where she was employed by the R.J. Goerke Co. Department Store. She was a hardworking and loyal employee, and through the years, proved her mettle and achieved the respected position of Controller. She retired to Rossmoor in 1984, where she continued to dwell for over 35 years.
A true career girl, Ellen never married; however, she established many strong long-term friendships that she treasured all her life. In addition to her strong business acumen, she had an adventurous spirit that lead her to travel extensively in Europe, Oceana and Asia, where she became a student of new cultures and cuisine.
A Memorial Mass will celebrate Ellen's good and long life at the Nativity of Our Lord Roman Catholic Church, Monroe Township, NJ in the lower level Chapel on Saturday, September 21, 2019, at 10:30 in the morning and she will be interred in Rocky Hill Cemetery.
Published in Home News Tribune on Sept. 20, 2019