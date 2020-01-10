|
|
Ellen Venezian Kukan
Fords - Ellen Catherine Kukan, of Fords, passed away on January 9, 2020, at Hartwyck at Oak Tree. She was born in Perth Amboy, was a graduate of Perth Amboy High School. She received her BS degree from NJ State Teachers' College at Newark in Education and Certification for General Elementary Education.
Ellen taught at Edgar School in Metuchen and Washington School in Edison. She was an ESL Lab Coordinator at Middlesex County College. She worked most recently for the Middlesex County Educational Services Commission doing remedial teaching. She retired in June 1998 after 30 years of teaching. She enjoyed line dancing, gardening and was an avid reader.
She was predeceased by her husband, Steven, and her brother, Joseph.
She is survived by two daughters, Nancy Cymerman and her husband, David, of CA and Stephanie Kukan and her husband, Jeffrey, of NYC. She is also survived by a nephew, Joseph.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, January 12, 2020, from 2-4 and 7-9 PM at the Flynn and Son Funeral Home, 23 Ford Avenue, Fords. Funeral Services will be on Monday, January 13, 2020 at 10 AM at the funeral home followed by a 10:30 Funeral Liturgy at Our Lady of Peace RC Church, Fords. Interment will follow in St. James Cemetery, Woodbridge.
Published in Home News Tribune from Jan. 10 to Jan. 11, 2020