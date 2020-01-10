Services
Flynn and Son Funeral Home - Fords
23 Ford Ave
Fords, NJ 08863
(732) 826-0358
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Flynn and Son Funeral Home - Fords
23 Ford Ave
Fords, NJ 08863
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Flynn and Son Funeral Home - Fords
23 Ford Ave
Fords, NJ 08863
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
10:00 AM
Flynn and Son Funeral Home - Fords
23 Ford Ave
Fords, NJ 08863
View Map
Liturgy
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
10:30 AM
Our Lady of Peace RC Church
Fords, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ellen Kukan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ellen Venezian Kukan

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ellen Venezian Kukan Obituary
Ellen Venezian Kukan

Fords - Ellen Catherine Kukan, of Fords, passed away on January 9, 2020, at Hartwyck at Oak Tree. She was born in Perth Amboy, was a graduate of Perth Amboy High School. She received her BS degree from NJ State Teachers' College at Newark in Education and Certification for General Elementary Education.

Ellen taught at Edgar School in Metuchen and Washington School in Edison. She was an ESL Lab Coordinator at Middlesex County College. She worked most recently for the Middlesex County Educational Services Commission doing remedial teaching. She retired in June 1998 after 30 years of teaching. She enjoyed line dancing, gardening and was an avid reader.

She was predeceased by her husband, Steven, and her brother, Joseph.

She is survived by two daughters, Nancy Cymerman and her husband, David, of CA and Stephanie Kukan and her husband, Jeffrey, of NYC. She is also survived by a nephew, Joseph.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, January 12, 2020, from 2-4 and 7-9 PM at the Flynn and Son Funeral Home, 23 Ford Avenue, Fords. Funeral Services will be on Monday, January 13, 2020 at 10 AM at the funeral home followed by a 10:30 Funeral Liturgy at Our Lady of Peace RC Church, Fords. Interment will follow in St. James Cemetery, Woodbridge.

For directions or to send a message of condolence, see our website at www.flynnfuneral.com
Published in Home News Tribune from Jan. 10 to Jan. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ellen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -