|
|
Elma Smith
Somerset - Elma Smith, of Somerset, died June 10, 2019 at Willow Creek Rehab. & Care Center, Somerset.
Former Somerset County Committee Woman and a former member of the Parkside/Somerset Housing Authority.
Predeceased by husband, Augustus Smith, sons, Moses Harris and Carter J Smith and step granddaughter, Christine Smith. Left to cherish her memory are 4 children, Jessie McDaniel, Joyce Dileo (Richard), Augustus Smith III and Diane Smith, 7 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren and 2 sisters, Ora Lee Bailey and Wareline Flippen.
Viewing is from 10-11AM, Thurs., June 20, at Eternal Life Christian Center, 322 Franklin Blvd, Somerset. Funeral Service will follow at 11AM.
Arrangements are by Anderson Funeral Service, New Brunswick.
Published in Home News Tribune on June 17, 2019