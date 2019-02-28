|
Elmar Cynthia Patterson
Piscataway - Passed away on February 22, 2019. Service Friday, March 1, 2019 -11:00AM at the Living Water Worship Center, 400 Franklin Place, Plainfield, New Jersey. Viewing Friday, March 1, 2019 - [email protected] Church, interment is at the Lake Nelson Cemetery, Piscataway, New Jersey.
In lieu of flowers please donate to: Living Water Worship Center, 400 Franklin Place, Plainfield, New Jersey.
Send condolences to www.perryfuneralhome.com
Published in Courier News on Feb. 28, 2019