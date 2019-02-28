Services
Perry Funeral Home
34 Mercer St
Newark, NJ 07103
(973) 824-9201
Service
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Living Water Worship Center
400 Franklin Place
Plainfield, NJ
Piscataway - Passed away on February 22, 2019. Service Friday, March 1, 2019 -11:00AM at the Living Water Worship Center, 400 Franklin Place, Plainfield, New Jersey. Viewing Friday, March 1, 2019 - [email protected] Church, interment is at the Lake Nelson Cemetery, Piscataway, New Jersey.

In lieu of flowers please donate to: Living Water Worship Center, 400 Franklin Place, Plainfield, New Jersey.

Send condolences to www.perryfuneralhome.com
Published in Courier News on Feb. 28, 2019
