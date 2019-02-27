|
|
Elmer F. Nemeth
Pottstown, PA - Elmer F. Nemeth, 85, passed away on February 23, 2019 at Manatawny Manor of Pottstown, PA and Elmer was born on July, 30, 1933 to the late Joseph and Agnes Varga Nemeth in Trenton, NJ. He was the beloved husband of 38 years to the late Eleanor M. Nemeth.
Elmer is survived by his cousin Barbara Szekely of Phoenix, AZ, his sister-in-law Margaret Coffey Dunigan; his three nieces, Maureen Kelly, Patti Gazzillo (Chip), and Mary Beth Flannery (Shawn); and his seven great-nieces, Farrell, Leah, and Brynn Flannery; Erin and Megan Gazzillo; and Margaret and Elizabeth Kelly.
Services and interment will be private.
www.maugergivnish.com
Published in Home News Tribune on Feb. 27, 2019