Elmer Fedak
East Brunswick - Elmer Fedak, 95, passed away Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at Somerset Woods Rehabilitation and Nursing, Somerset. Elmer was born in New Brunswick to the late Stephen and Margaret Fedak. He served his country in the United States Army during WWII. Elmer was self-employed, as the owner of Chevron Service Stations. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
Elmer is survived by his wife, Ruth; his daughters and their husbands, Rosanne and Thomas Doherty, , Lynn and Thomas Kapusta, and Sharon and Greg Birch; along with his granddaughter, Lindsay Birch.
Funeral arrangements are private under the direction of Boylan Funeral Home, 188 Easton Avenue, New Brunswick. In lieu of flowers, donations in Elmer's memory can be made to the .
Published in Home News Tribune from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2020