Elsa S. Perez
Edison - Mrs. Elsa S. Perez, 86, passed away at the Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital-New Brunswick on Thursday, April 18, 2019. She was born in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Elsa came to the United States on October 12, 1963 and settled in the Bronx. She always said she came like Columbus to discover America. Elsa has lived in Edison for 36 years.
Elsa was an exceptional seamstress. She and her husband Alfredo owned and operated the EMAR Dry Cleaners in the Bronx. There she used her seamstress talents for her customers, as well as being quite handy with the pressing machine.
Elsa loved to cook, taking many of her creations from the cooking shows she watched. A great movie watcher, she loved Al Pacino, Robert DeNiro and Joan Crawford. She was an avid reader, who loved stories about espionage. Elsa enjoyed dancing the Tango and sang beautifully, but watch out for her Italian Temper...
Predeceased b her parents Salvador and Lucia (Storiale) Scarpato and many of her siblings, she is survived by her loving children, Marta Dodsworth, Ruben and Steven Perez, her cherished grandchildren Anthony Kershaw, Michael Kershaw, Nichole and her husband Frank O'Donnell, Landon, Alex, Jazmynn and Jordan Perez and her dear sister Alicia de Rubbo.
Visitation will take place at the Crabiel Parkwest Funeral Chapel, 239 Livingston Avenue, New Brunswick, NJ, today from 9-10:45 am. A Prayer Service will follow. Cremation is private.
