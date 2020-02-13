Services
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
10:30 AM
1922 - 2020
Elsie Becker Obituary
Elsie Becker

Spotswood - Elsie Becker, 98, of Spotswood passed away on Wednesday, February 12, 2020.

Born and raised in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Elsie lived in Valley Stream, New York and East Brunswick before settling in Spotswood in 1967. She worked for many years at Bristol-Meyers Squibb in New Brunswick prior to her retirement in 1984. She was a long time member of St. Peter's Episcopal Church of Spotswood. She was also a member of the Spotswood Seniors, the Order of the Eastern Star and the Squibb Senior Citizens Group. She enjoyed crocheting and sewing.

Predeceased by her son, Robert Becker, Jr. in 2014, she is survived by her daughter, Marion Twitchell of East Brunswick; her granddaughters, Terry Di Castro and Susan Salvati, and; her great-grandchildren, Alexandra, Amanda, Devin, Jake, Justin and Ashley.

The family will receive friends at Spotswood Funeral Home, 475 Main Street, Spotswood, on Monday, February 17th from 9:30 AM until the start of the Funeral Liturgy at 10:30 AM. Interment will follow at Ivy Hill Cemetery, Philadelphia, PA at 2:00 PM.

To leave a note of condolence for the family, please visit www.spotswoodfh.com.
Published in Home News Tribune from Feb. 13 to Feb. 16, 2020
