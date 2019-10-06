|
Elsie Caroline Feltus
Woodbridge - Elsie Caroline Feltus 90, of Woodbridge, entered into eternal rest, October 3, 2019 at her home. She was born in Perth Amboy and has resided in Woodbridge since 1959.
Elsie was an Administrative Secretary with the Woodbridge Board of Education for 20 years before retiring in 1990.
She was a member of St. Stephen's Lutheran Church in Edison until its closing in December, where she was past president of the ladies aid and sang in the Choir since the age of 13, and then a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church, in Edison. Elsie was a member of the Lodge Lyckan, Vasa Order of America, District 6, and the Freja Lodge #36 Danish Sisterhood. She was also past president of the PTA at School 11 in Woodbridge.
Elsie is survived by her husband Richard Peter Feltus, her daughters Deborah C. Larsson and her husband John of Colonia and Susan M. Catrone and her husband Mark of Carteret, grandchildren Erik, Meaghan and husband Bert, and Kevin and wife Carrie Larsson, Jesse and wife Jess, Travis, and Dana Catrone, great grandchildren Kai Magnus, Hudson Miles, and Elsie Lyn, and her siblings Mary Korch of Wall Twp., Inger Draper of Tyler, MN. and Henry Johnsen of Scotch Plains.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday October 9, 2019 at 10 am at St. Paul's Lutheran Church Old Post Rd., Edison. Visitation on Tuesday October 8, 2019 from 2-4 pm and 7-9 pm at the Flynn and Son Funeral Home 23 Ford Avenue, Fords. In lieu of flowers contributions are requested to the Danish Home in Edison or Vasa Order of America District 6.
Published in Home News Tribune on Oct. 6, 2019