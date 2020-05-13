|
Elsie DeAngelis
Elsie DeAngelis, 102, entered eternal life, May 10, 2020 at Brighton Gardens of Edison where she resided.
Born in New Brunswick, she was the eldest of five children of the late Esther and Frank Levay. She resided in Edison since 2002 after living in Freehold and Toms River NJ and Florida. She worked for Johnson and Johnson of North Brunswick as a lab technician for 20 years. She was beloved by all and will be remembered by many as Mrs. D., the strong, selfless mother who devoted her later life to help raising her granddaughters.
Elsie was predeceased by her first husband, James Tegyi, second husband, John DeAngelis, her son, James C. Tegyi of Edison, and three sisters. She is survived by her daughter, Alexandra Weyl and Bert of Thousand Oaks, CA, her sister, Violet Dzierzanowski of Somerset, sister in law Jenny Kull of Somerset. Her granddaughters, Jennifer Hearne and Jack of Edison, and Jill Aravena and Victor of Edison. She was also blessed with six great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at Boylan Funeral Home on Wooding Avenue followed by an entombment at Franklin Memorial Park, North Brunswick.
No visitation will be held at this time.
Published in Home News Tribune from May 13 to May 14, 2020