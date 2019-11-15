Services
Flynn and Son Funeral Home - Fords
23 Ford Ave
Fords, NJ 08863
(732) 826-0358
Graveside service
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Alpine Cemetery
Perth Amboy, NJ
Elsie Matyi


1952 - 2019
Elsie Matyi Obituary
Elsie Matyi

Woodbridge - Elsie Matyi, 67, of Woodbridge, passed away on November 13, 2019, at Haven Hospice in JFK Medical Center. She was born in Perth Amboy on March 31, 1952. Elsie was a Cashier for Shop Rite in Perth Amboy. She loved her cats.

Elsie was predeceased by her husband, Richard Mayti in 2010 and a daughter, Denise Mayti.

She is survived by three sisters: Phyllis Macomber of, Woodbridge; Alva Macomber, of Skyline, F; and Judith Watson, of Homosassa, FL; a brother, Richard Macomber, of Skyline, FL, and many nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will be Monday, November 18, 2019, at 11:00 am, in Alpine Cemetery in Perth Amboy.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted the Flynn and Son Funeral Home, 23 Ford Ave., Fords, NJ 08863.
Published in Home News Tribune from Nov. 15 to Nov. 16, 2019
