|
|
Elsie Murray
Elsie M. (Getz) Murray, 93, formerly of Piscataway and Alpha, New Jersey, Great Valley, New York and Spring Branch, Texas, died on Christmas day, December 25, 2019, in Johnson City, Texas, where she had been in a skilled nursing facility for several years.
Mrs. Murray was born on May 26, 1926 in New Market (now Piscataway), the eldest daughter of Hilda and William Getz. She was a 1947 graduate of St. Peter's Hospital School of Nursing. On January 14, 1950, she married Francis J. Murray, of Phillipsburg, New Jersey, who predeceased her in 1998. She was employed as a registered nurse in the Piscataway/New Brunswick area for many years.
She was an active member of St. Mary's Roman Catholic Church in Alpha, where she served as a eucharistic minister, religious education instructor, member and past president of the Altar-Rosary Society, and prepared meals for the parish priests. She also delivered meals-on-wheels, volunteered at the local library and schools and was the Grand Marshal of the Alpha Halloween parade in 2000.
Mrs. Murray is survived by her children Joan Murray (Thomas) Brady of Great Valley, New York, Dennis W. Murray of Lake Ariel, Pennsylvania, Patricia (Henry) Windham of Spring Branch, Texas and Francis P. Murray of Easton, Pennsylvania; her grandchildren Erin Brady Swenson, Robert Windham, Trevor Brady, Justin Windham, Eve Windham Chilicas, Caitlyn Murray and Zachary Murray, 18 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great grandchildren; her brother Harold (Butch) Getz of Aurora, Colorado; and by many nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her son Matthew J. Murray in 1974, her grandson Ryan Brady in 2006, and by her brothers Morris, William, Robert, Albert and Bernhard (Barney) Getz and sisters Florence Frosoni, Bernice Ocetnik and Eleanor Burger.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Msgr. Luisini Scholarship Memorial Fund, c/o St. Mary's Roman Catholic Church, 830 5th Ave, Alpha, New Jersey 08865, or to the .
Friends may visit the family on Friday, January 3 from 4:00-7:00pm at the Sheenan Funeral Home, 233 Dunellen Ave in Dunellen. A mass will be celebrated on Saturday, January 4 at 10:30am at Our Lady of Fatima Church in Piscataway, with burial to follow at Resurrection Cemetery in Piscataway.
Published in Courier News from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 2, 2020