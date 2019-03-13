Services
Mitruska Funeral Home
531 New Brunswick Ave.
Fords, NJ 08863
(732) 826-1712
Graveside service
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Peter's Cemetery
New Brunswick, NJ
Edison - Elsie R. Popovich, 92, of Edison, passed away Thursday, March 7, 2019 at the JFK Hartwyck at Cedar Brook in Plainfield. Ms. Popovich was born in Perth Amboy to the late George and the late Mary Radvany Rinko and had lived all of her life in Edison.

She was employed by the Raritan Arsenal Edison as a secretary for thirty six years before retiring in 1982. Elsie was predeceased by two sisters, Grace and Silva.

She is survived by her Goddaughter, Debra Autera of Fords.

Graveside services will be held Tuesday 10:30 am in the St. Peter's Cemetery in New Brunswick. Arrangements are being handled by the Mitruska Funeral Home, Inc., 531 New Brunswick Ave., Fords. to leave online condolences, please visit mitruskafuneralhome.com.
Published in Home News Tribune on Mar. 13, 2019
