Elsie Stab
Sayreville - Elsie Stab, age 92, of Sayreville, passed away Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Robert Wood Johnson University Medical Center in New Brunswick, surrounded by her loving family. Born in Woodbridge, Elsie was a lifelong resident of Sayreville. Before her retirement, Elsie worked as a bookkeeper for Hess Brother's in Parlin for many years. She was a communicant of Our Lady of Victories RC Church in Sayreville.
Elsie is predeceased by her husband, Helmut Stab and her brother Joseph Silagyi. Surviving are her children and their spouses, Sharon and John Maher and Diane and Daniel Clark, her grandchildren, Stacey and Robert Coglianese, Kelly and Michael Bialoblocki, Daniel Clark and Jamie Lynn Clark, her great grandchildren, Sophia Clark, Michael Bialoblocki and Lynn Bialoblocki, her sister Bernice Cicchella, as well as many loving cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
Calling hours will be Tuesday from 4pm to 8pm at the Maliszewski Memorial Home, 121 Main St, Sayreville. Funeral services on Wednesday at the funeral home begin at 9:00am. A 9:30 Funeral Mass is being offered at Our Lady of Victories R.C Church in Sayreville. Burial will follow at New Calvary Cemetery in Parlin.
Letters of condolence, complete funeral details and directions may be found on maliszewskifuneralhome.com
Published in Home News Tribune from Feb. 9 to Feb. 10, 2020