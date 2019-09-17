|
|
Elvin F. Serrano
Colombia - Elvin F Serrano, 62 of Colombia, formally of Perth Amboy, passed away on Friday, September 13, 2019 at Lehigh Valley Hospital at Cedar Crest, Pennsylvania with his family by his side.
Elvin was born and raised in Perth Amboy before moving to Colombia 25 years ago. He served his country in the United States Marines Corps during the Vietnam War. He received the rank of corporal. After returning home, he was employed by Plumbers and Pipe Fitters Union Local 9 as a Pipe Fitter for over 30 years. He retired on October 1, 2010. Elvin was a member of the Union Local # 9, avid New York Yankees fan and loved playing golf.
He is survived by his beloved father Euesibio Serrano and his mother Rosa ( nee Boneta ) Serrano; loving brother of Carlos Serrano; many adored cousins.
We begin to leave on Friday, September 20, 2019 at 9:15 am from Gustav J. Novak Funeral Home, 419 Barclay Street, Perth Amboy for a Funeral Mass at 10 am at Our Lady of Fatima Church. Interment will follow at Alpine Cemetery. Visiting is on Thursday from 5 ~ 9 pm.
Published in Home News Tribune on Sept. 17, 2019