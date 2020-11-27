Elvira "Vera" Biancamano (Gerbasio)
Englishtown - Elvira "Vera" Biancamano (Gerbasio), age 97, formerly of Sayreville, peacefully passed away at Brandywine Assisted Living in Englishtown. Born in Brooklyn as 1 of 10 siblings to the late John and Rose Gerbasio, Vera lived in Sayreville for over 62 years before recently moving to Englishtown. Before her retirement, Vera worked as a seamstress for Louis Brodski & Sons in South River. Affectionately called "Aunt Sister" by her dear family, she was the family baker who was known for her delicious crumb cake. Vera was a longtime member of the Tuesday and Thursday Sayreville Senior Club as well as an elections poll worker. She will be missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing her.
Vera is predeceased by her beloved husband John. Surviving are her loving children and their spouses Angela and John Balog of NC, and Paul and Nancy of Spotswood; her sister Lucy Corbisiero of Brooklyn; her dear grandchildren Melissa Wolf and husband Jeff of Scotch Plains, Lauren Bocek and husband Andy of VA, Nicole Biancamano of Spring Lake, and Joseph Biancamano of Spotswood and great-grandchildren Alex, Olivia, Emily, Cooper, and Wyatt; sister-in-law Kathleen Gerbasio of Whiting; as well as many loving cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Funeral services are scheduled for 9am on Monday from the Maliszewski Memorial Home, 121 Main Street, Sayreville with a 9:30am Mass at Our Lady of Victories RC Church. Burial will immediately follow at New Calvary Cemetery.
Calling hours at the funeral home will take place on Sunday from 2pm to 6pm.
