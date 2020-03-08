|
Emanuel R. Luftglass
Wellington, FL - Emanuel (Manny) R. Luftglass, 84, passed away peacefully but unexpectedly on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at Wellington Regional Medical Center due to complications from influenza. He was born in Brooklyn, New York to Pauline and Harry Luftglass. He and his wife Karen Kelly were snowbirds, alternating between New Jersey and Florida.
In 1957, he married Eleanor Cohen Luftglass. Together, they had two daughters, Barbara Luftglass-Morea and Sue Luftglass. In 1976, he married Suzan Kane Luftglass and helped raise her two children, Henry Kane and Jennifer Kane Zook. In 2001, Manny married Karen Kelly, and her son, Dave, became part of the family.
Manny started his own business, Insurance Affiliates, with his good friend Paul Markowitz in Somerville, New Jersey. After retiring from the insurance business, he sold real estate for several years, specializing in condominiums.
Manny's life-long love was fishing. He fished saltwater and freshwater and always looked at home holding a fishing rod. Wherever he was, Manny fished 12 months out of the year, and every vacation that he took had to include an opportunity to fish. His passion for fishing led him to start his own fishing newspaper, East Coast Angler, and to host radio shows that broadcast from stations WCTC and WBRW in New Jersey. Over the years Manny wrote for many fishing newspaper columns and magazines in New Jersey and Florida, including The Courier News and Daily Home News Tribune. All of his radio shows and newspaper columns would end with his signature phrase, "S'cuse me, gone fishin'." This phrase is forever etched into the memories of everyone who knew Manny, and into the back of his boat, the 'Gone Fishin.'
Manny was the author or co-author of over a dozen books about fishing, and taught courses at adult education centers in New Jersey and Florida, aptly titled "Fishing in New Jersey" and "Fishing in Florida."
Manny was very active in local politics as well as an avid environmentalist for many years. He was twice elected mayor of Somerville, New Jersey where he proclaimed the Somerville Borough Hall the first Municipal Peace Site in the world. Not surprisingly, Manny was an honorary chairman of Citizens Against Nuclear Arms. One of his proudest accomplishments was his founding of the recycling program in Somerville, WASTE (We Are Somerville Together for Ecology) the first public recycling program in New Jersey, the proceeds of which were used to fund the planting of over 200 trees in and around the parks and streets of Somerville. He also helped found the Women's Health and Counseling Center in Somerville.
Manny is survived by his loving wife, Karen; his two daughters, Barbara Luftglass-Morea (Greg) of Gales Ferry, Connecticut; Sue Luftglass of West Palm Beach, Florida; his three stepchildren, Henry Kane (Carey) of Bernardsville, New Jersey; Jennifer Kane Zook (Greg) of Flemington, New Jersey; and Dave (Melissa) Parton of Cypress, Texas; two grandchildren, Joseph Morea (Alicia), and Rebecca Morea; seven step-grandchildren, Henry Kane, Abigail Kane, Elizabeth Kane, Hartley Zook, Madison Zook, Sarah Parton, and Trevor Parton, as well as several nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, and grand-nephews. Finally, he is survived by his best friend and fishing buddy of 55 years, Ron Bern. He was preceded in death by his brother, Murray Luftglass.
Manny lived a full and rich life and will be missed by many. A tribute to his life, which will include the planting of a tree in Somerville, is currently being planned for some time in the Spring. All arrangements are being handled by All County Funeral Home and Crematory in Lake Worth, Florida. Please feel free to read or post tributes on their website at https://www.allcounty.com/obituaries/Emanuel-Richard-Luftglass?obId=12101180#/celebrationWall
Published in Courier News from Mar. 8 to Mar. 15, 2020