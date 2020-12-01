Emanuele "Manny" Giglio
North Brunswick - Emanuele "Manny" Giglio, passed away Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at home. He was 68.
Born in Brooklyn, he lived in North Brunswick most of his life. He was drafted in the United States Army during the Vietnam War.
Manny owned Brother's Garage Doors for over 20 years. He was a parishioner of Our Lady of Peace RC Church in North Brunswick.
Manny had many hobbies and interests. He was an incredible musician playing lead guitar in many bands including: Jigs and the Pigs, Plain & Fancy, Upper Hand (where he played the Stone Pony), Daddy Long Legs, Unique Environment and many others.
He was a great softball pitcher, with the greatest and utmost, highest arc (that no one could match), earning him many winning games. He won several trophies and awards, playing with several North Brunswick Leagues. Manny enjoyed showing his Monte Carlo car and won the 8th Annual Cops and Rodders Show Trophy.
He's predeceased by his father Rosario Giglio (d. 2011).
Surviving is his beloved mother Theresa (Ronconi) Giglio; his brother John Giglio of Bethlehem, PA; his sisters and brother-in-laws Paula and Tom Spina of Cocoa, FL, and Nikki and Steve Rick of Cocoa, FL; his beloved nephews and nieces Jason, Nicholas, Tiffany, Charity, Anna Marie, Bianca, Alison, Stephanie & Kristina; his great nieces and nephews Luke, Jacob, Nunzio, Bella, Sophia, Marley, Ryah and Reagan; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Friends and relatives may call on Thursday, December 3rd, from 4:00 - 8:00 pm at The Crabiel Home for Funerals, 170 N. Main St.-at Riva Avenue, Milltown. A Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, 10:00 am, at Our Lady of Peace RC Church, North Brunswick. Burial will follow at Holy Cross Burial Park in East Brunswick. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society
, www.cancer.org
. You may sign the online condolence "guestbook" at www.crabiel.com