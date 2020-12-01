1/1
Emanuele "Manny" Giglio
1952 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Emanuele's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Emanuele "Manny" Giglio

North Brunswick - Emanuele "Manny" Giglio, passed away Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at home. He was 68.

Born in Brooklyn, he lived in North Brunswick most of his life. He was drafted in the United States Army during the Vietnam War.

Manny owned Brother's Garage Doors for over 20 years. He was a parishioner of Our Lady of Peace RC Church in North Brunswick.

Manny had many hobbies and interests. He was an incredible musician playing lead guitar in many bands including: Jigs and the Pigs, Plain & Fancy, Upper Hand (where he played the Stone Pony), Daddy Long Legs, Unique Environment and many others.

He was a great softball pitcher, with the greatest and utmost, highest arc (that no one could match), earning him many winning games. He won several trophies and awards, playing with several North Brunswick Leagues. Manny enjoyed showing his Monte Carlo car and won the 8th Annual Cops and Rodders Show Trophy.

He's predeceased by his father Rosario Giglio (d. 2011).

Surviving is his beloved mother Theresa (Ronconi) Giglio; his brother John Giglio of Bethlehem, PA; his sisters and brother-in-laws Paula and Tom Spina of Cocoa, FL, and Nikki and Steve Rick of Cocoa, FL; his beloved nephews and nieces Jason, Nicholas, Tiffany, Charity, Anna Marie, Bianca, Alison, Stephanie & Kristina; his great nieces and nephews Luke, Jacob, Nunzio, Bella, Sophia, Marley, Ryah and Reagan; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Friends and relatives may call on Thursday, December 3rd, from 4:00 - 8:00 pm at The Crabiel Home for Funerals, 170 N. Main St.-at Riva Avenue, Milltown. A Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, 10:00 am, at Our Lady of Peace RC Church, North Brunswick. Burial will follow at Holy Cross Burial Park in East Brunswick. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, www.cancer.org. You may sign the online condolence "guestbook" at www.crabiel.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Home News Tribune from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
3
Service
04:00 - 08:00 PM
The Crabiel Home for Funerals
Send Flowers
DEC
4
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Peace RC Church
Send Flowers
DEC
4
Burial
Holy Cross Burial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
The Crabiel Home For Funerals
170 North Main Street
Milltown, NJ 08850
(732) 828-1331
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Crabiel Home For Funerals

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved