Emil Garry Clemente
North Brunswick - Emil Garry Clemente died Monday, February 18, 2019, at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick. He was 84.
Born in Queens, New York he lived in South River before moving to North Brunswick in 1980. He was owner of E.G. Clemente Contracting in Staten Island for over 40 years and was a member of the International Union of Operating Engineers Local #15 in New York.
Mr. Clemente was a member of the Beach Haven Yacht Club.
Surviving are his wife Jayne (Sauers) Clemente; two sons - Garry Clemente and his wife Carla of South River and Jeffrey Clemente of Marlboro; his brother Dr. Peter Clemente and his wife Joan of Piscataway; his sister Nicole Zuccheri of Monroe; and five grandchildren - Garry, Angela, Tony, Jeffrey, Jr. and Erika.
Visitation will be Wednesday from 2 PM to 4 PM and 7 PM to 9 PM at Selover Funeral Home, 555 Georges Road, North Brunswick. Funeral services will be 10:00 AM Thursday at Selover Funeral Home. Entombment will follow in Lake Nelson Memorial Park in Piscataway.
Published in Home News Tribune on Feb. 19, 2019