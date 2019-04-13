|
Emil Healy
Branchburg - Emil Healy, 84, died Wednesday, April 10, 2019.
Emil is survived by his beloved wife of 60 years Margaret, loving children Dwight (Kim) and Karen (Bud), cherished granddaughter Alyson and 2 brothers John and Dan.
Visitation Monday, April 15, 2019 from 2pm to 4pm and 7pm to 9pm at Somerville Funeral Home 10 W. End Avenue, Somerville, NJ (908) 725-2079. Religious service will be Tuesday, April 16, 2019, 10:00am at Liberty Corner Bible Church 3575 Valley Road, Liberty Corner, NJ. Burial at Hollywood Memorial Park, Union, NJ. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Liberty Corner Mission, PO Box 204, Liberty Corner, NJ 07938. To view the obituary and to send an on-line condolence visit www.somervillefuneralhome.com.
"Always in Our Hearts"
Published in Courier News on Apr. 13, 2019