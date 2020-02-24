Services
Emilia Lopez Obituary
Emilia Lopez

Edison - Emilia (Rosa-Hernandez) Lopez died Saturday, February 22, 2020, at her home in Edison. She was 95.

Born in Aguas Buenas, Puerto Rico to the late Andres Rosa and Carmen Hernandez, she lived in Metuchen before moving to Edison over 60 years ago. She worked for Chanel Corporation in Piscataway before her retirement.

Mrs. Lopez was a communicant of St. Matthew's R.C. Church in Edison.

Her husband Jose Lopez died in 2011. She was also recently predeceased by her sister Ana Gloria Zayas; and her nephew Esteban Rivera. Surviving are two daughters - Migdalia "Micki" Colon of Edison and Aglae Cruz and her husband Jose of East Brunswick; her sister Virginia Santos of Puerto Rico; her brother Andres Rosa of Edison; five grandchildren and ten great grandchildren.

Visitation will be 2 PM to 4 PM and 7 PM to 9 PM Wednesday at Selover Funeral Home, 555 Georges Road, North Brunswick. Funeral services will be 8:30 AM Thursday from Selover Funeral Home followed by a 9:30 AM Mass at St. Matthew's Church in Edison. Entombment will follow in Resurrection Burial Park in Piscataway.
Published in Home News Tribune from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2020
