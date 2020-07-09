Emilie Fink
Singer Island, FL - Emilie Fink, 93 of Singer Island, FL, passed away on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at Emerald Park Assisted Living.
Born in Allentown, PA, Emilie was raised in Carteret before becoming a longtime resident of Woodbridge; in 2000, Mrs. Fink settled in Singer Island, FL. While in Woodbridge, Emilie was employed by Ronson for 27 years and was a parishioner of St. James R.C. Church as well as the vice president of the Jimmy Sturr Polka Band Fan Club.
Emilie was predeceased by her husband in 1999, Albert F. Fink, Sr. as well as two siblings, Gloria Kondrk amd Bertha Swalik. Surviving are her two sons, Albert F. Fink, Jr. of Hollywood, FL., Robert A. Fink and his wife Jean of Sewaren, NJ; grandchildren, Kimberly, Nicole, Robert and Stacie; great grandchildren, Brianna, Ethan and Richard along with her sister, Caroline Klunk.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, July 11, 2020 from 10am to 12pm at GERITY & CHUBENKO FUNERAL HOME, 411 Amboy Avenue, Woodbridge with a Catholic prayer service beginning at 12pm. Entombment will follow at St. James Cemetery Mausoleum.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Emilie may be made to a charity of your choice
.