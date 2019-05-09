Services
Memorial service
Saturday, May 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Edison - Emilie L. Nawrock, 99, of Edison died on Friday, April 19, 2019 at RWJ University Hospital in Somerset.

Born in Queens, NY, she resided in Edison for 66 years. She was a member of St. George's Anglican Church in Helmetta.

She was predeceased by her husband Edward C. Nawrock in 1989.

Surviving are three daughters Emilie D. Nawrock, Janet A. Clifton and Carol D. Nawrock; three grandchildren; three great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 11:00 AM at St. George's Anglican Church 56 Main St. Helmetta. To send condolences please visit costello-runyon.com.
Published in Home News Tribune on May 9, 2019
