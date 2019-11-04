|
|
Emily M. Mlinarovich
Dunellen - Emily Mlinarovich passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 29, 2019 at the Center for Hope Hospice and Palliative Care in Scotch Plains, NJ, and is now in the loving arms of her Lord and Savior. Her life was clearly Christ-centered and her walk with God self-evident. A faithful servant, always ready and willing to help contribute to the needs of others.
Emily graduated from Dunellen High School (Dunellen, NJ); and retired from Lockheed Electronics (Watchung, NJ) after many years of employment as a secretary. She was a member of the "Stardusters" retiree group. Emily was a fifty plus year member of the First Presbyterian Church in Dunellen. She served as an active Deacon, co-coordinated the church annual Lenten Soup Suppers, Vacation Bible School (snacks), and other special events. She belonged to sever-al women's Bible Prayer groups throughout the years, and in recent years was part of the Sun-day morning "Growth Group."
Emily completely devoted herself for twenty-nine years as a volunteer and Board Mem-ber of the FISH (Friends in Service Here) Hospitality Program, Inc. (Dunellen/Piscataway NJ), a hospitality network to assist women, children, and families that have become homeless. This was a passion she that she embraced right up until her time of entering hospice.
Emily was predeceased by her loving parents, Mary and John Mlinarovich, and her brother, John. She will be lovingly remembered and missed by her church family and friends of the First Presbyterian Church, and by those who were associated with her throughout her many years.She is also survived by her three little feline friends, October, Cali, and Grace Fall, who gave her much joy.
A very sincere and loving Thank You to her entire church family for your love, kind-ness, thoughts, prayers, encouragement, and support shown to Emily throughout many years at the church, but more so especially during this year and in recent months. She loved you all.
To the Summit and Berkeley Heights Medical Group and Overlook Medical center, your assistance was appreciated, thank you.
To the entire staff of the Infusion Room (Berkeley Heights), your unconditional com-passion, support, kindness, encouragement, and hope to all who enter will be remembered al-ways. Thank you and may God bless you all for all that you do. Emily was so happy to meet and become friends with all.
To all visitors who greeted her on an almost daily basis while she was in hospice with your love, beautiful flowers, many acts of kindness, and support; thank you and may God bless you always.
To the Center for Hope, a very sincere thank you for making each and every day special for Emily by your care, kindness, and support; she truly felt at home and at peace there. May God continue to bless you and be with you always.
To Bridget M., Dorothy W-G, Louri RB, Bob VO, Kerry L., Cheryl S-L, hospice volun-teers, pastoral care, Melanie, and many others, you have been such a wonderful blessing. Thank you so sincerely for so much you have done on so many different levels. Many blessings be yours always, and may God bless all of you.
Thank you, Dear Heavenly Father, for your love, strength, constant guidance, and stead-fast faith from whom all many wonderful Blessings have been given.
Rest in Heavenly Peace, Emily
Well done, good and faithful servant
Child of God
Funeral Arrangements have been entrusted to The Mundy Funeral Home, 142 Dunellen Ave., Dunellen, where a visitation will take place on Friday, November 15, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8PM. A Memorial Remembrance for Emily and a SERVICE OF WITNESS TO THE RESURRECTION will be held on Saturday, November 16 2019 at 10AM at the First Presbyterian Church, 218 Dunellen Ave., Dunellen. The service will be officiated by the Reverend Timothy Osborne (Head of Staff) and by Associate Pastor Rev. Silvio Del Campo. Music will be under the direction of Karl Geiger, Director of Music and Youth. Cremation will be held privately. A repast luncheon catered by The Dunellen Hotel will be held in Voorhees Hall following the memorial service. The three white trinity doves will be released at the church in loving memory of Emily.
Published in Courier News from Nov. 4 to Nov. 11, 2019