|
|
Emily Pasco Wilson
Old Bridge - Emily Pasco Wilson, age 96 of Old Bridge, passed away Friday, April 10, 2020 at Raritan Bay Medical Center in Old Bridge. Born in Morrisville, PA, she spent most of her years raising a family in the Sayreville/South Amboy area before starting her retirement on the beautiful island of Oahu, Hawaii for several years. She returned to live in Lakewood, Spotswood, and finally, her last 15 years in Old Bridge. Emily attended the Newark City School of Nursing and then continued on to Trenton State for her BA in Nursing. Before her retirement, she worked for the Old Bridge Board of Education as a school nurse for many years. She was a member of the VFW Ladies Auxiliary 1540 in Hawaii, a life member of the New Jersey Education Association, and a member of AARP. She had a great love of children and animals and frequently donated to and the ASPCA. She also enjoyed playing bocce ball over the years winning many championships along the way.
She is predeceased by her husband Granton "Earl" Wilson and her sister Kathleen Rich.
Surviving are her daughter Kathleen Williams Briscoe, of Lakeville, CT, her son Alan Haag, and his wife Erin, of Matawan; her step-daughter Roseann Buchan, and her husband Bill, of Helmetta; her sister Eleanor Christian, and her husband Bob, of Lady Lakes, FL; her grandchildren, Amy, Beth, Daniel, Martha Emily, Christian, William Jr, and Jamie; 9 great-grandchildren, and; several loving nieces.
All services are private due to the COVID-19 federal restrictions on public gatherings, under the direction of Maliszewski Funeral Home 218 Whitehead Ave. South River, NJ 08882.
Letters of condolence, directions and completed arrangements can be found at www.maliszewskimemorialhome.com
Published in Home News Tribune from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020