Emma Morgan Holzhauser
Annandale - Emma Morgan Holzhauser left us with the same grace she lived. Born in 1921, Emma spent most of her childhood in the Flemington area until she began working at American Cyanamid, Bound Brook. After a marriage to Ted Holzhauser, they settled in Green Brook then built their dream home in Annandale. Ted passed away in 2009.
Emma was active in the Bound Brook Presbyterian Church where she served as a deacon. She enjoyed traveling the world with Ted and the Girl Scouts but also enjoyed crafts, baking and serving grilled cheese sandwiches to hungry visitors.
Emma was a kind and gentle person who attracted people wherever she was. She was strong and had a wonderful sense of humor.
Besides her family she leaves behind many treasured friends. Emma was predeceased by her sister Trudy Masi and her brother John Morgan. Remembrance contributions may be made to The Presbyterian Church, Bound Brook or St. Hubert's Animal Welfare Center, Madison, NJ. Services will be private. Arrangements are by Hagan-Chamberlain Funeral Home, Bound Brook.
Published in Courier News on June 10, 2019