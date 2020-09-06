Enrico "Henry" Nardone
Avenel, NJ - Enrico "Henry" Nardone passed away on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at his daughter's home in the Port Reading section of Woodbridge Township. He was 78 years old.
Born in Newark, he resided in Woodbridge before moving to Avenel in 1993.
Mr. Nardone was a United States Army Veteran; and was employed as a property manager with American Properties in Iselin for 30 years before retiring in 2018.
He enjoyed fishing and trips to Atlantic City with his late wife, Carol.
Mr. Nardone was predeceased by his wife, Carol A. Burns Nardone; parents, Louis and Mary Rossi Nardone; brothers, John, Albert, Nicholas, Nunzio, Dominick, Gerard and his twin brother, Victor.
Surviving are his daughters, Rena Schilling and her husband, Michael, of Port Reading and Cari Ruley and her husband, Michael, of Jamestown, NC; son, Mark Anthony Nardone, of Greensboro, NC; grandchildren, Haley, Julia, Aaron James "A.J." and Zoe; sisters, Anna Cocco of Woodbridge, Geraldine Michalek of Winter Garden, FL, Marie DeSordi of Manchester and Antoinette Lento of Bluffton, SC; and brother, Louis Nardone, of Toms River.
Visiting hours will be on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Costello-Greiner Funeral Home (www.costello-greiner.com
), 44 Green Street (at Barron Avenue), Woodbridge. Cremation will be private.
In lieu of flowers contributions to Woodbridge Animal Group, 195 Woodbridge Avenue, Sewaren, NJ 07077 in Mr. Nardone's memory would be greatly appreciated by his family.