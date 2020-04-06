Services
Flynn and Son Funeral Home
424 East Ave
Perth Amboy, NJ 08861
(732) 826-0358
Erbin Pagan


1938 - 2020
Erbin Pagan Obituary
Erbin Pagan

Perth Amboy. - Erbin Pagan 82, of Perth Amboy, entered into eternal rest April 4, 2020 at JFK Medical Center in Edison. He was born in Guayanilla, Puerto Rico, and has resided in Perth Amboy for over 30 years.

He was a Bus Driver for the senior center on Olive Street in Perth Amboy for 19 years before retiring in 2004. He was well known by the senior community during his time there.

Erbin is survived by his wife Juanita Rodriguez Pagan, his former wife Felicita Pagan of Buffalo, NY, his children; Irving of South Amboy, Jose of Mc Gregor, MN, Ervin of Monroe, CT, Leslie Munoz of New Providence, Lourdes Santosuosso of Clifton, Ivette Vazquez of Grand Island, NY, and Leida Pagan of Buffalo, NY, 22 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren, 11 great great grandchildren, and 1 great great great grandson.

Because of COVID 19, services are private under the direction of the Flynn and Son Funeral Home 424 East Avenue, Perth Amboy.
Published in Home News Tribune from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2020
