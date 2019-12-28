Services
Eric L. "Butch" Pollard Obituary
Eric L. "Butch" Pollard

Trenton - Eric L. "Butch" Pollard, 71, of Trenton,NJ, died December 16, 2019. Born in New Brunswick, NJ. A retiree of Trenton Board of Education, Trenton. Predeceased by parents, and 10 siblings. Surviving are 3 stepchildren, Karen Veronica and Garland Dockey, 3 step grandchildren, and 3 siblings, Maxine Williams, John and Gary Pollard and a host of relatives. Viewing is 9-11am, Monday, December 30, at Anderson Funeral Service, 300 No. Willow St., Trenton. Service will follow at 11am. Burial at Franklin Memorial Park, No. Brunswick.
Published in Home News Tribune from Dec. 28 to Dec. 29, 2019
