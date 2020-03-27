|
Eric M. Rogerson
Monroe Twp. - Eric Rogerson of Monroe Township died suddenly on March 14, 2020, at his home. Born October 28, 1960, to parents Alvin and Monica Rogerson, he was the fifth of their seven children raised in the Avenel section of Woodbridge Township, NJ. He graduated from Colonia Senior High School, Colonia, NJ. He was very smart, did well in school, was well liked by many and always helpful to friends and family.
While serving in the U.S. Air Force as an Arab Linguist, Eric was stationed in Crete, monitoring radio transmissions of allies and foes. Later he was a self-employed carpenter and owner of Off the Wall Carpentry, Avenel. He continued as a carpenter and electrician in Lackawaxen, PA, where he lived for 16 years before moving to Monroe Township in 2017.
Like his father, Alvin, Eric was a natural-born athlete who fearlessly excelled at many sports, including diving, swimming, baseball, soccer, golf and bowling. He began diving competitively at the age of six, won 11 awards by the time he was eight and went on to win many, many more during his competitive career. He earned the title of Best All-Around Athlete while attending Wardlaw Country Day School in Edison, NJ. In addition, he performed as an amateur gymnast to the amazement of family, friends and onlookers.
Eric was hard-working, knowledgeable in science, technology and current events and a lover of Astronomy. He loved motorcycle riding, rock & roll music and was a Denver Broncos fan. He was an avid fisherman throughout the Hudson Valley and tri-state area, was a nature lover and enjoyed gardening. Eric was a true animal lover, making connections bordering on "whisperer;" animals and children adored him. He had an irresistible sense of humor, was extremely funny and stopped at almost nothing to make friends and family laugh.
He was predeceased by his father, Alvin Rogerson, his brother, Stephen, and his brother-in-law, Dennis Quinlan, of Jamesburg, NJ. Surviving are his mother, Monica (Lynch) Rogerson of New Paltz, NY, his two brothers, David of St. Petersburg, FL, and Carl of Jacksonville, FL, and his three sisters, Ellen Quinlan of Jamesburg, NJ, Gail Noble of Howell Township, and Judith Gander of Wappingers Falls, NY.
A Memorial Service with full military honors will be held at a later date yet to be determined.
