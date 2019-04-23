|
|
Eric Roy Dreyling
Monroe Twp - Eric Roy Dreyling passed away on Friday, April 19, 2019, at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, New Brunswick. He was 70.
Born in New Brunswick, he resided in East Brunswick before moving to Monroe Township in recent years.
He was employed by Bristol-Myers Squibb, New Brunswick, for numerous years before retiring.
Eric was predeceased by his mother, Phyllis in 2016; sister, Lori in 2004, and brother-in-law, Anthony in 2017.
Surviving are his two daughters, Kaitlyn Lee and her husband, Seung, of Union City, and Lauren Woodson and her husband, Luke of Feasterville, PA; two sisters, Karen Grinzo of Monroe Township, and Sheryl Galbraith and her husband, Howard, of East Brunswick; his granddaughter, Caroline, whom he lovingly adored, and a niece and nephews, Renee, Richard and Michael.
Eric was a lifelong fan of cars. When he wasn't working on his various El Caminos at Matecki's service garage, you could catch him at the car shows in the local area. In his downtime, he was watching the latest NASCAR race.
Friends may visit on Wednesday, April 24, 2019, from 6-9 pm, at The BRUNSWICK MEMORIAL HOME, 454 Cranbury Road, East Brunswick.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, April 25th, at 10:00 am, at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Fernwood Cemetery, Jamesburg. For directions please visit www.brunswickmemorialhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Presbyterian Church of Jamesburg, 175 Gatzmer Ave., Jamesburg, NJ 08831 (www.presbyterianchurchjamesburg.org/)
Published in Home News Tribune from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2019