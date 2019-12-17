Services
Manahawkin - Eric T. Graverson, 69, of Manahawkin passed away Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Southern Ocean Medical Center. Eric was a roofer for Roof Maintenance, Freehold before retiring. Born in Perth Amboy, he grew up and resided in Fords before moving to Manahawkin 34 years ago. Eric was predeceased by his brother William and is survived by his loving wife Nancy, of 48 years, his son Eric of Brick, his daughter Sharon of Manahawkin, 2 brothers Leif and Richard both of South Amboy, his sister Lynn Parker of Fords, 4 grandchildren Alyssa, Eryka, Eric & Summer. Cremation will be private, and a memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements by DeGraff Lakehurst Funeral Home, Lakehurst.
Published in Home News Tribune from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019
- ADVERTISEMENT -